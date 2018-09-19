NFF Election: Ekeji advocates free and fair exercise

Former Director General of the National Sports Commission, Dr Patrick Ekeji has revealed that he will not root his support for any candidate vying for the position of the NFF President.

The election will take place tomorrow in Katsina.

According to Ekeji, he believes that taking the route of the Vice President’s intervention will be the best possible option for him to follow.

“The election always brings interesting times. I hope it’s a free and fair one. At the end football will be the winner,” he said.

“I want a credible election that we all will be proud in the nearest future. The process and statues must be followed.”

Will he support any of the Presidential candidates? “I’m a neutral person in this regard. I prefer to play safe and not stick out my neck to any of the contestants. I want football to be the winner.”

“I will rather prefer to pick the route of Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo role in mediation.”