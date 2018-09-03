New winners emerge at 14th Cargolux Squash tourney

Since 2004 when it became a regular feature in Nigeria’s sports calendar, the Cargolux Merchant Express Squash Tournament has grown so much to the point that it attracts participation from players from all walks of life.

This year’s edition which ended at the Squash Section of the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, over the weekend saw players display skills, dexterity endurance and unmatched sportsmanship as they challenged for honours in seven categories— the Super Veterans( Closed), Veterans(Closed), Veterans( Inter clubs), Men’s Closed), Men’s (Inter club), the U-19 Boys, and U-19 Girls .

In the finals on Saturday, the duo of Rofiat Abdulazeez and Faidat Soliu, both from Kwara State took to the courts in a feisty battle. At the end, Abdulazeez beat her opponent, Soliu to take home the top prize.

Next was the enthralling match up of Michael John and Adegoke Onaopemipo which kept the capacity crowd on the edge of their seats. In what would rate as the most exciting, suspense- laden match of the tournament, both U-19 players from Lagos made a statement. The drama of a former champion, Onaopemipo willingly ceding the title to a dogged John, who though injured, did not want to give up, will go down as one of the intriguing highlights of the 14th edition of the Cargolux Merchant Express Tournament in Lagos.

The ovation of the youthful display followed through to the next games in the Veterans and Men’s categories, the duo of Sahid Khan UNILAG) and Niyi Olumide,also of UNILAG won in classic styles, defeating Mike Nwabuzor (Ikoyi Club) and Dele Rafiu(Benin Club) respectively.

Olumide who resides in the United States was the cynosure of all eyes as he played what the fans would refer to as “” a more refined squash”