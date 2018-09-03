Breaking News
Translate

New winners emerge at 14th Cargolux Squash tourney

On 3:31 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Squash

Since 2004 when it became a regular feature in Nigeria’s sports calendar, the Cargolux  Merchant Express Squash Tournament  has grown  so much to the point that it attracts participation from players from all walks of life.

This year’s edition which  ended at the Squash Section of the  Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, over the weekend saw players display  skills, dexterity endurance and unmatched sportsmanship as they  challenged for honours in seven categories— the Super Veterans( Closed), Veterans(Closed), Veterans( Inter clubs), Men’s Closed), Men’s (Inter club), the U-19 Boys, and  U-19  Girls .

In the finals on Saturday, the duo of  Rofiat Abdulazeez and Faidat Soliu, both from Kwara State took to the  courts  in a feisty battle. At the end,  Abdulazeez beat her opponent, Soliu to take home the top prize.

Next was the enthralling match up of  Michael John and  Adegoke Onaopemipo which kept the capacity crowd on the edge of their seats. In what would rate as the most exciting, suspense- laden match of the tournament, both  U-19 players from Lagos  made a statement. The drama of a former champion, Onaopemipo willingly ceding the title to a dogged  John, who though injured, did not want to give up, will go down as one of the intriguing highlights of the 14th edition of the  Cargolux Merchant Express Tournament in Lagos.

The ovation of the youthful display followed through to the next games  in the Veterans and Men’s categories, the duo of  Sahid Khan UNILAG)  and  Niyi Olumide,also of UNILAG  won in classic styles, defeating  Mike Nwabuzor (Ikoyi Club) and  Dele Rafiu(Benin Club) respectively.

Olumide who resides in the United States was the cynosure of all eyes as he played what the fans would refer to as “” a more refined squash”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.