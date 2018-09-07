New traveller’s scheme won’t attract additional fares — Ondo NURTW

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Ondo State has clarified that the new insurance welfare package for travellers in the state will not attract additional fares by passengers in motor parks across the state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state chairman of the union, Mr. Jacob Adebo said the scheme was designed basically for the welfare and safety of travellers in the state.

Expressing concern about the crime rate in the country, he said the scheme would prevent kidnapping by unknown commercial vehicles plying the roads.

The chairman added that the premium of N100 would be deducted by the union from the existing fares charged on routes outside the state.

Adebo added that in case of accident, “victims and their relatives would be entitled to some compensation as will be determined by the insurance firm.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye said the scheme was the brainchild of the union and designed basically for the welfare and safety of travellers in the state.

Ogunleye said: “It would now become an offence for drivers to carry passengers along the road.

“If you notice, in recent times, the menace of highway ritual killings and kidnapping is rampant and most of the victims always accuse the drivers’ union of complicity.

“This is what actually informed the road transport workers to bring this initiative in order to wash their image clean of the accusations.”