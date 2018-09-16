New music goddess, Poppy, dazzles with debut single ‘Arawa ni’

By Ayo Onikoyi

After breaking into the entertainment scene with a N10 million record deal, a house and a Porsche car from Young Business Mogul (YBM) entertainment company, celebrated singer and songwriter, Pereira Olajumoke, better known as Poppy has finally dropped her debut single, Arawa Ni.

For more than six months, Poppy and her team had strategised on how to push her career through different projects.

Speaking on her steady rise, Poppy said “I am glad that my debut single is going places. It was dropped on Friday and the reviews have been massive. This, for me, is just the beginning as my label, YBM and I have concluded plans to roll out new materials and videos before the end of the year.”

Before her break, Poppy had served as a back-up singer to artistes and worked on her craft as she studied the music industry with some of the big names in the game to know when and how to drop her first project.

In less than 24 hours after releasing the song, Poppy who hails from Lagos State is fast-becoming a known brand as positive reviews have continued to trail the song.

Poppy who is fondly called the music goddess is warming her way into the minds of her fans with her vocals and melodious rhythm.

Signed to YBM entertainment company, an outfit that aims to nurture talents and maximises same talents to becoming superstars.

The Nigerian/Canadian company was founded on May 30, 2016 and came into limelight after hosting a talent hunt on Instagram in search of a talented artiste.