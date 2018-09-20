New Boeing 777-300ER on Abuja route, mark of our commitment —Emirates Airline

By Lawani Mikairu

EMIRATES Airline has described its introduction of a Boeing 777-300 ER plane to its Abuja route as a demonstration of its commitment to the Nigerian market.

The airline’s Regional Manager, West Africa, Afzal Parambil, said the new Boeing 777-300ER replaced the 777-300 classic, the airline was earlier using on the route. The introduction which took effect from September 15, 2018, had made the EK785 and 786 be on the Dubai-Abuja-Dubai routes four times in a week.

Parambil said: “The upgrade of our Abuja service to a Boeing 777-300ER demonstrates our commitment to the Nigerian market and is another step to ensure we offer world-class products and services to our customers. Since its launch in 2014, Emirates boosted international tourism and trade in Abuja from a raft of destinations in the Far East, West Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.

“Emirates constantly strives to provide its passengers with the very best service and the introduction of a Boeing B777-300ER reflects that commitment. Our 777-300ER will offer Emirates’ renowned cabin comforts and facilities, including our award-winning ice entertainment system.”

The B777-300ER is a three class cabin with 310 seats in Economy Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 8 seats in First Class.