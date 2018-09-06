NEMA to partner Rivers Govt on disaster management

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT- The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, South-South zonal Office, has promised to work closely with the Rivers State Government to handle issues of disaster in the state.

NEMA said it is yet to receive reports of disaster in any part of the state, noting that it would coordinate other agencies to manage the issue of flooding in parts of the state.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South-South, Dr. Marthins Ejike, spoke Thursday in Port Harcourt during an interactive session with pressmen on the new mandate of the Director Generel of NEMA Alhaji Mustafa Meihaja, on repositioning the agency.

Speaking, Ejike stated that the agency in the state is working to achieve the new mandate of rebranding the agency, funding and logistics to be used in achieving the vision would be adequately provided.

Ejike said: “NEMA is the front line disaster management agency in Africa and for the sake of efficiency, the Director General has opened a new template which is to reposition the agency.

“NEMA is appreciated in Rivers. We will continue to do what we can do to support and partner the Rivers Government in disaster management.”