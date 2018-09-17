NEMA declares Kogi, Niger, Delta, Anambra national deserter as Floods kill many

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Monday declared national deserter to four states affected by flood.

According to Sani Datti, the agency’s spokesperson, as cited by PREMIUM TIMES,”The four states are in very bad condition; the remaining states are being monitored, but if the conditions of the remaining eight states (deteriorate) they would also be declared a national disaster.”

The affected states include: Niger, Delta, Anambra and Kogi and the eight other states being monitored, include, Taraba Adamawa, Kebbi, Edo, Rivers, Benue, Bayelsa and Kwara states.

Details later: