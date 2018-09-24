Ndume renews call for power rotation in Borno

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has renewed his call for Borno South Senatorial District to be allowed to produce the next governor of the state.

Ndume made the call on Sunday in Abuja .

The lawmaker, who represents Borno South in the Senate, noted that in the interest of fairness, equity and natural justice, it was proper for someone from his constituency to be allowed to serve the state as governor.

“It is feasible if there is an agreement, and that is what I have been advocating for, I am part of the advocacy for power rotation.

“But let me say that when I was the Senate leader, I made sure that power rotation was included in the Constitution Amendment Bill.

“Unfortunately, it did not see the light of the day because the majority had their way. But we have started the struggle. It is not something that is realisable in a day.’’

Ndume identified lack of unity and understanding among the minorities in the district as the major challenge undermining their aspiration.

He, however, said he had seen some improvement as the people of southern Borno had become more united than before.

“We are giving it a shot, because out of the 23 or 24 contestants for the gubernatorial election, we have about three or four people from southern Borno, this time around.

“Although it is still a small number if you look at it, but we are hoping we will get there one day,’’ he said.