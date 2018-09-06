N’Delta, Clark can’t be coerced to vote Buhari – Ijaw group

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI- IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, Thursday, said the people of Niger-Delta region and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, would not accept intimidation and blackmail by the Federal Government and its security agents to support the second-term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesperson of the group, Ezekiel Daniel, in a statement, asserted: “We wish to state unequivocally that the invasion of the Abuja residence of Niger Delta leader, Senator Edwin Clark by a police team to cow him and people of Niger Delta with false information to support President Muhammadu Buhari second term bid is inimical, criminal, barbaric and poorly crafted.”

“The invasion of Pa Clark’s residence is politically motivated. We foresee a plot to arrest and embarrass Pa Clark to frighten him to support Buhari re-election, such is an act of witch-hunt, intimidation and defamatory.

“As a people, we cannot fold our hands and watch our father, Pa Clark being humiliated by some errand boys. We make bold to state that President Buhari and Inspector General of Police, IGP should stop forcing people to support Buhari’s re-election bid

“What happened is also an attempt to send the elder statesman to early grave, and we will hold Buhari and IGP responsible if any bad thing happens to our father, Pa Clark. It is our appeal that Buhari and his errand boys should stop blackmailing Pa Clark.

“He is not involved in any stockpiling of ammunition except the current government is suffering from dementia we will not accept such embarrassment of the national leader of South-South anymore. It is disgusting that rumour has turned intelligence for Nigeria security men.

“They framed up stories alleging that Clark is stockpiling weapon in his Abuja house to supply Niger Delta agitators and presented a facade when the lie was busted. If we may ask, how many weapons were recovered from Pa Clark residence by the invading police?

“Our esteemed Pa Clark is now 91 years old, a man of refined reputation cannot get involved in any gun dealing, he has never been accused of such mischief even when he was young ,and now that he hardly sees and walk, there is no way he will be involved in it.

“It is a false accusation and mere blackmail. The barbaric invasion of Pa Clark’s residence is an act of lawlessness. It was meant to embarrass Pa Clark and the Niger Delta region. We are disappointed. It is true that Nigeria is now a banana republic; it is practicing a grave yard democracy.

“Rule of law has been thrown to the wind and dictatorship is now the order of the day, this is sad and appalling. We wish to state categorically that Niger Delta and Ijaw nation will not accept any further embarrassment on Pa Clark by Nigeria’s government as we will continue to resist any attempt to cow Ijaw nation to support Buhari reelection bid,” the group said.