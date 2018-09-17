NDDC boss gets kudos for Ikot Akpaden-Okoroette road completion

Youths from Eastern Obolo, an Ijaw-speaking local government area in Akwa Ibom State, have commended Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, for the completion of the Ikot Akpaden -Okoroette Road, the only access road to their area.

The youths on the platform of One Sure Project and drawn from 10 wards of Eastern Obolo, made the commendation during a solidarity visit to Ekere at his residence in Uyo, weekend.

Speaking through their leader, Mr Ama Williams, the youths also appreciated the NDDC boss for the ongoing work on the Okoroette- Amadaka Road, internal roads in Okoroette, the local government headquarters, and Iko Town as well as Okoroette Health Centre.

They urged Ekere to contest the 2019 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State, promising him total support in Eastern Obolo as grassroots’ mobilizers in the creeks.

In his response, Ekere said more projects were allocated for Eastern Obolo in the 2018 NDDC budget in recognition of Eastern Obolo’s importance as a major oil-producing area and to redress the neglect by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, state government.