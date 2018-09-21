NCC to train Air Force personnel on ICT management

By Emmanuel Elebeke

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is to train staff of the Nigerian Airforce in the area of information and communication telecommunication management.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta stated this on Thursday, when he hosted the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and his team in his office.

Prof. Danbatta who commended the Air Force Chief for recording some feats in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities across the country promised to assist the Force in building the capacity of its personnel through the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI in information management and proper deployment of its modern equipment.

The NCC Chief also assured the Air Force chief of his readiness to provide further assistance in the area of closing the access gaps in the critical areas of their need.

“We have noticed some improvements in the fight against insurgence in the North East and I believe the fight should not be territorially but also aerially. To do this, the knowledge of ICT is important and key,” he said.