NBA should fix minimum wage for lawyers – Pedro, SAN

By Henry Ojelu

Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, is former Solicitor-General of Lagos State. In this interview, he speaks on the falling standard of legal education, how to address it, fake news, prison congestion and poor remuneration for lawyers.

Excerpts.

How best do you think the menace of fake news and election results can be addressed ahead of the 2019 general

election?

The issue of fake news is a challenge that needs to be addressed urgently. I believe that the Federal Government is trying to address it but my opinion is that there has to be a specific legislation to address it.

The problem, however, is that our legislators are not ready to address the issue.

What we need to do as individuals is to begin to sensitize our people on the consequences of giving out any news or any information that turns out later to be deliberate falsehood.

It is a different thing when somebody makes a mistake or comes to a wrong conclusion on certain facts to his knowledge.

It is a different thing entirely when it is a deliberate falsehood. Anybody that is affected has the right to institute action either civil or criminal. Be that as it may, we have to educate our people of the consequences of fake news and I believe that may reduce its negative impact.

When election petition tribunals are constituted, judges are appointed to head such tribunals leaving cases in their courts to

suffer. How do you think this can be addressed?

Well, we may have to think outside the bar. Even when election petition tribunals are not sitting, do cases in our courts not suffer? They do. How can someone file an action in January and by December, he has not even gotten to the end of the trial not to talk of judgment? There are cases that have been lingering in our courts for over five years. It is really a very pathetic situation.

Taking out judges for election petition matters, obviously compounds the situation. One good thing that has been done, however, is that even if judges on such election petition matters don’t sit, there is a time limit now to decide all cases. This has helped to ensure tribunal engagements don’t take judges away for too long from their core responsibilities.

Several judges of Federal/State High Courts and Court of Appeal were recently appointed. Do you think Nigeria has enough judges as at today?

Now you have to be objective about that. It depends on different factors. If you talk about Lagos for example where we have a population of over 18 million, surely the number of judges in Lagos is inadequate. We need to answer this question by looking at the high court and the magistrate court of each jurisdiction. How many cases are filed in a day, month and in a year in these jurisdictions? It is only when this question is answered that you can be able to determine whether the number is adequate. When you go to some other courts in other jurisdictions, you see that only five cases are filed in a day. In a week, they may not even have more than 10 cases. ln a jurisdiction like Lagos, in a day, a judge will have about 30 cases. So if you talk about places like Lagos and Port Harcourt where the population is much, then I will tell you that we don’t have enough judges. Mind you, there are some states that can still cope with the number of judges they have now.

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has to buckle up so that when Lagos is asking for additional 20 judges, due consideration should be give to the state. They have to look at the population of each state, the number of cases filed in a day and in a week so as to be able to determine the appropriate number of judges needed for each state.

How would you assess the level of independence of the judiciary under the current administration?

The judiciary now before and in the future, will be independent subject to prevailing circumstances. Under this current administration, I believe that the judiciary has done well. I would rather say that it is the legislature that has challenges. My personal opinion is that the solution to Nigeria’s many problems is to decide whether we want to devolve power or not. We need to decide whether we want to change from federal to parliamentary government. We also need to ask ourselves whether we want to do all these by way of violence or revolution. My take is that peaceful process through the National Assembly is a better choice. It is the National Assembly that can amend the Constitution. Unfortunately, the National Assembly has not done well for us. The present National Assembly members should be looking out for the future of our new generation. They should pass a legislation that makes legislative office less attractive, so that only people who have the desire to serve will be there. Imagine where you need to pay millions of naira for house allowance of a House of Representatives member. For what purpose? It is too high. Some people who have no business in government just go there and do nothing. They make no meaningful impact, yet, go home with millions of naira monthly as allowances. I know it is a difficult thing to do but if only they can care more for the future of this country, then consider legislation that makes being a member of the National Assembly less attractive.

Recently, a group purchased nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari. Others are planning to use crowd funding to raise over N2 billion for the president’s reelection. Is this permitted by law?

I don’t think the law has addressed that. What the electoral law has addressed is the issue of donations. Can you call some group of people coming together to raise little money as donation? Our electoral law does not say anything about crowd funding. What it stipulates is the limit of money that a candidate for election can get as donation. I don’t think the group which recently raised money to help the president purchase his nomination form did any wrong in law. You have to also remember that the president is still not a candidate for any election yet until his party chooses him after conducting party primaries.

Young lawyers complain about poor remuneration. Why is this so and how can it be tackled?

The root of the problem is the nature of law practice itself. After going through the university system and law school, a lawyer still has to go through pupilage under a law chamber. During this period, the lawyer may not get the kind of fantastic salary he may desire. Be that as it may, some law chambers still pay a relatively good salary. I must add, however, that this is a serious issue that needs to be tackled squarely. The new leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association needs to consider a minimum wage for lawyers. This may not entirely solve the problem but I believe this will be a step in the right direction.

How would you rate the quality of law graduates from Nigerian universities today?

To me, there is a need to properly review the admission criteria into the law school and it is not a question of some of us have climbed the ladder and want to remove the ladder from those coming behind. We will be injuring ourselves if we fail to act; there will be no more profession for us if we don’t begin to address it from now.

For me, I think the advocacy should be if you don’t have a first degree before coming to study law, go and have HSC or what they call GCE advanced level; you would have been well groomed. We must look at the foundation very well. You obtain your school certificate, you want to study law, go and do advanced learning, where you do government, economics, history at advanced level. Law itself needs a bit of maturity and I tell you, we used to have lay magistrates in Lagos, before it was abolished. The magistrates didn’t go to any law school but they were adjudicating with their wealth of experience.

They were lay magistrates with limited jurisdiction but you see some of them write beautiful judgments. So, it is an advancement we want and people, who want to study law, should have well grounded foundation. Then from there, we should address the law school; to ensure it is more practical.

Pro Bono services are hard to come by today. Why is this so and how can the common man have access to justice in the true sense?

I disagree with you that pro-bono services are no longer being offered by lawyers. I can authoritatively tell you that several law firms here in lagos offer free legal services to many clients who cannot offord to pay. Perhaps, why you don’t hear much about them is because they don’t make noise about it. Some law firms also offer a form of service where clients are asked to pay for filing fees and transportation for the counsel handling their cases.