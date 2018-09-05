NBA chairman killed in Enugu

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—THE branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, for Obollo Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Emmanuel Emeka Agundu has been murdered.

Agundu was lured out of his base at Obollo Afor to Nsukka Local Government Area in the state where he was shot severally at Nru area of the town.

An attempt was on his life over a month ago when some unknown gunmen shot him in the head but he was revived in hospital.

State Police Spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu confirmed the killing of Agundu last Sunday, saying that “we are on the matter.”

According to sources, the late NBA chairman was a young lawyer who had his head heavily bandaged when he attended the valedictory court session in honour of late KC Nweze, a member of the NBA at Obollo Afor on Tuesday August 21, 2018.

“At the court session, he was escorted by armed policemen due to the earlier attack on him,” a lawyer who pleaded anonymity said.