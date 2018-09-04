Navy inaugurates 16 patrol vessels to patrol key oil installations

LAGOS—THE Nigerian Navy, yesterday, inaugurated 16 patrol vessels which are to be deployed to patrol and police key oil installations within the maritime domain.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the inauguration was to further fortify the presence of the Nigerian Navy around the Gulf of Guinea and to also cub activities of sea robbers and pirates’ attacks on key installations and merchant vessels plying the West sub-region.

NAN also reports that the ships and boats which was inaugurated at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos, included six Fast Patrol Craft, FPC, and ten Inflatable Patrol Craft, IPC.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Adm. Ibok Ibas in his welcome address said: “The oceans have become the primary conducts of international trade and are central to the global economy.

“The oceans and seabed are increasingly looked upon today as resource providers and critical contributors to national growth and prosperity.

“For Nigeria, her geo-strategical position as a littoral state confers on her the advantage of exploring the sea and its resources for national development.”

In his remarks, the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, who inaugurated the platforms, said: “For a littoral state with a huge dependence on her offshore resources, maritime security is vital to the nation’s well-being.

“Against this background of threats, the entire nation would invariably be a risky situation if we do not insist on a motivated and virile navy like ours.”