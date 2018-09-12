Navy arrests vessel with stolen crude

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Nigerian Navy has arrested a vessel, MV Skye, with 524 metric tones of illegal crude on the Escravos water in Delta State.

Parading the nine crew members arrested aboard the vessel on Forcados river, Commander NNS Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, said: “It was unfortunate that the vessel had been arrested for similar offence in 2014.

“It was released on bond by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

“Surprisingly, the vessel found its way into Excravos with 524 metric tones of crude with no approval in some of its compartment. So we are handing over the re-arrested vessel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for necessary action.”

Principal Detective Superintendent Officer of EFCC, Mr. Richard Ogberagha, said: “We will determine the substance, quantity and know if the content is approved. DPR is taking samples.”

Meanwhile, Commodore Dewu said his men have intensified patrol of the waterways in his command to flush out oil thieves and pirates.