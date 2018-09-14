National e-ID card usable for financial transactions — NIMC

By Yinka Kolawole, with agency report

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the new national electronic identity (e-ID) card can be used for financial transactions.

Head, corporate communications, NIMC, Loveday Ogbonna, said the e-ID card doubles as a proof of identity and a means of accessing financial services, adding that it enable Nigerians to receive a universally accepted identity card.

“The card at the point of collection if activated could be used for financial transaction around the world and even on any master card platform, verve and others,” Ogbonna told News Agency of Nigerian (NAN).

He further stated: “There is a provision in the system that enables you to load any amount of money you want into the card through Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or Point of Sale (PoS) machines.