National devt: NCWS tasks women on unity

The National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Shoda, on Friday advised Nigerian women to be united for the development of the country.

Shoda gave the advised in Abuja at the 60th Anniversary of the council and National Summit on Sustainable Development Goals with the theme: The change Leadership and Gender Balance.

“Let me remind Nigerian women that the cloud of slur and neglect of implementation of gender affirmative agreements and treaties are disruptive war fares made to dis-empower and entrap us perpetually on the disadvantage end.

“We must use whatever positions we find ourselves to refine our positive acumen, heritage of skills, tenacity and ability to recreate the obvious image of servitude in every woman.

“We must, very strongly desist from showing scant regard for each other and conspiring against ourselves,’’ she said.

Shoda said that the council would continue to speak loud on issues of conflict resolution among women.

She said the council was also calling for a bill for an act to amend the Federal Character Commission to give married women the option choice of preferred indigeneship.

Earlier, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sustainable Development Goals said Nigeria was committed to gender concerns.

She said concerted efforts must be made to ensure gender equality and women empowerment are at the centre stage of development in order to advance the Agenda 2030.

NAN