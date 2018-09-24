NASS postpones resumption to October 9

By Emmanuel Aziken

The resumption of the two chambers of the National Assembly earlier scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to Tuesday, October 9, the Clerk of the National Assembly, M.A. Sani-Omolori, announced, yesterday.

He cited the ongoing primaries of the two major political parties in the National Assembly as the reason.

He said: “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25 has been postponed to Tuesday, October 9 due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on October 9 please.”