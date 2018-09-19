Nasarawa moves to end violence against children

By David Odama

LAFIA—Nasarawa State government, yesterday, unveiled an action plan aimed at ensuring that perpetrators of all forms of violence against children in the state are prosecuted.

Unveiling the action plan in Lafia, wife of the governor, Hajiya Salamatu Almakura, pledged to ensure that some of the major acts of violence against children in Nasarawa State, such as child labour, hawking, rape, female genital mutilation and physical assault, are stopped.

Also speaking, Professor Bem Angwe, urged groups and individuals in the state to commence house-to-house campaigns to end violence against children.