NAPTIP calls for implementation of Child Rights Act in states

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called on state governments to implement the Child Rights Act in tackling child trafficking in the country.

The NAPTIP’s Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Mr Josiah Emerole, made the call in an interview in Abuja on Saturday.

Emerole said there is the urgent need for stakeholders to push the 24 states which had domesticated the Act to ensure its full implementation.

He appealed to the states yet to domesticate the Act to do so and prepare a better future for the Nigerian child.

He also urged the media to play a key role in the advocacy programmes of the agency towards ensuring its full implementation at the state and federal levels.

According to him, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, has done much in creating awareness against child and other forms of human trafficking in the country.

“Public awareness is being created in all parts of this country to address this challenge of human trafficking.

“NAPTIP cannot do it alone hence the need for the general public to give us relevant information to arrest the menace of human trafficking in the society,” he said. (NAN)