NANS hails boxer Joshua’s victory against Povetkin

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday congratulated the Nigeria-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, on his victory over the Russian Alexander Povetkin to retain his World Heavyweight titles.

The NANS’ congratulatory message was contained in a statement titled: “Inspiration for All Nigerian Youths’’, signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafo in Enugu.

Joshua had on Saturday night defeated Povetkin through a Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the seventh round of the fight at the 80,000-capacity Wembley Stadium, London.

Recalls that with the victory, Joshua thus retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight championship belts.

The association attributed the victory to hard work and consistency, adding that Joshua remains a big source of inspiration to other Nigerian youths.

“Anthony Joshua had in series of times proved that you can be the best you want to be through hard work, dedication and focus.

“Nigerian youths are proud of the great boxer and we will strive to emulate his virtues by putting Nigeria first in anything we are doing.

“We say thank you for continuously making Nigeria proud,’’the statement reads.

With the win, the 28-year-old boxer moved on to 22 fights unbeaten in his professional career.

The successful bout also gave Joshua his 21st win by TKO.

In April 2017, Joshua became a unified heavyweight world champion after he knocked out Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at the same Wembley Stadium.