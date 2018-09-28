Breaking News
Naira up to N363.74/$ in I&E window

On 1:51 am

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N363.74 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 36 percent increase in the volume of dollars traded on the window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N363.74 per dollar yesterday from N364 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 26 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window yesterday rose by 36 percent to $255.28 million from $164.47 million Wednesday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N359.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

 


