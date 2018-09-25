Naira up to N363.72/$ in I&E window

The Naira, Tuesday, appreciated to N363.72 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 50 percent increase in volume of dollars traded.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N 363.72 per dollar, yesterday, from N364.28 per dollar on Monday, indicating 56 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by 50 percent to $264.04 million from $176.49 million traded on Monday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.