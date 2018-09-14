Naira up to N362.78/$ in I&E window

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N362.78 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window as the volume of dollars traded in the window rose marginally to $850.96 million.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362.78 per dollar yesterday from N363.10 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to 32 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by 149 percent to $850.96 million from $341.57 million traded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the naira yesterday appreciated by 30 kobo in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N359 per dollar from N359.3 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 30 kobo appreciation of the naira.