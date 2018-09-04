Naira depreciates to N362.78/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N362.78 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window as the volume of dollars traded dropped by 66 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N362.78 per dollar yesterday from N362.64 per dollar last week Friday, indicating 14 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday dropped by 66 percent to $146.49 million from $425.98 million traded Last week Friday.

However, the naira yesterday remained stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.