Naira appreciates to N362.97/$ in I&E window

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N362.97 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window despite the77 percent decline in the volume of dollars traded in window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N 362.97 per dollar yesterday from N363.30 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 33 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday dropped by 77 percent to $112.66 million from $491.37 million traded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the naira yesterday appreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N359 per dollar from N359.5 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation of the naira.