Naira appreciates to N362.11/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE naira yesterday appreciated to N362.11 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362.11 per dollar yesterday from N362.78 per dollar on Monday, indicating 67 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose by 25 percent to $183.11 million from $146.49 million traded on Monday.

However, the naira yesterday remained stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.