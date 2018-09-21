NAFDAC seizes cartons of Tramadol, Diazepam from Lagos warehouse

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) operatives raided a Lagos warehouse and seized controlled drugs, such as Tramadol, valued at N105.6 million.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

She explained that NAFDAC carried out substantive surveillance on nefarious activities of a gang involved in illegal importation of banned and controlled pharmaceutical products.

She said that the operatives at about 1.04 am raided a transit warehouse at Ijora Ororo, Lagos State and discovered 187 cartons of assorted Tramadol, with a range of 120mg, 200mg and 225mg doses.

More than 49 cartons of Diazepam (another controlled drug) concealed amongst household items including but not limited to bicycle, used tyres and printers were also seized.

“The seized products, valued at N105.65 million have been evacuated from the transit warehouse for necessary action and further investigation”, she said.

“We are advising the general public to be watchful and should not hesitate to report any suspicious activities within their environment to the nearest NAFDAC office” she added.

