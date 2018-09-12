N45m Nomination Form: I’ve been disenfranchised, says 35-year-old Buhari’s challenger

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Adamu Garba II, has said that he was unable to purchase the nomination form of the party as a result of the party’s decision to sell it at N45m.

He also noted that the party’s insistence on going ahead with the price, despite calls for a reduction, had disenfranchised him and others, who aspired to run on its platform.

Garba II in a statement said he was considering his next line of action, noting that selling the form at N45 million was a deliberate plan to scare young people away.

His words: “Fellow Nigerians, I write to notify you that I was unable to pick the nomination form for my party, the @OfficialAPCNg. In good conscience, I cannot justify legitimizing such a huge sum of money just to participate in the party primaries for the coming 2019 election.

“I consider taking such a step to set a bad precedent for the future of young people contesting positions in political parties, specifically the APC. Many of them are currently are disenfranchised, not for lack of competence, character or capability, but on the monetary ground.

“We deem it fit to go in solidarity with other young people, who due to over monetization of the political space in Nigeria are finding it hard to participate. We take this as a direct plan to sideline majority of Nigerians, particularly the youths in the coming 2019 election

“In a country where 92 percent of the population is living below N60, 000 a month and 87 million people in extreme poverty, we consider such amount to be insensitive to the feelings of most Nigerians, who are currently going through hard times

“My conscience does not reconcile with the fact that we put such amount in a country that needs consideration for the poor, encouragement for the youths to participate in politics and, a progressive party that will bring about inclusive governance based on capacity, not money.

“We understand that the party needs to generate fund to carry on with its obligations, but parties generate fund from other sources. Such practice will eventually encourage public servants to be corrupt, once in office.

“We are still conducting a nationwide consultation from all stakeholders. We will tell our supporters our next line of action in due course. ’’