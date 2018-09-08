N117 BILLION DEBT: I leave Fayose to God, says Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Despite the N117 billion debt profile to be inherited, Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said he is leaving Governor Ayo Fayose and his regime to God.



Speaking Friday night while receiving the report of the Transition Committee set up to facilitate smooth change of government, Fayemi promised to make a difference in the life of the people the moment he assumed office on October 16.

The governor-elect was reacting to the latest debt figure released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which revealed that the debt profile increased from N18 billion Fayose inherited from Fayemi in 2014 to N117 billion.

The committee said this is outside arrears of salaries, pensions, gratuities and money owed contractors by the Fayose administration.

Fayemi also suggested the enactment of a Transition Act that will stipulate the duties of an outgoing administration and an incoming administration to pave the way for seamless transfer of power given the difficulties the committee faced and some actions taken by the outgoing government after losing the July 14 governorship election.

Such law, according to him, is in operation in African countries like Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and other advanced democracies in other parts of the world.

Fayemi said: “The chairman (of the committee) talks about liabilities, that is what government is all about, assets and liabilities, government is a continuum.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that there will be debts but we are focused on our agenda to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“So for us, we leave whatever that is done by the outgoing government to God and God will handle that in the best way possible.

“We want to focus on making the difference in the life of our people, so our people remain our priority.

“We hope some reason will prevail between now and inauguration day for the outgoing government to come up with the information this committee has been asking for since it was inaugurated.”

Fayemi disclosed that he spoke with some development partners and investors willing to work with his government during a recent trip to China who demanded the report of the committee.

The governor-elect who promised to hit the ground running immediately he is sworn into office on October 16 also charged aspirants to national and state legislatures in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to familiarize themselves with the contents of the report.

Adetunmbi said: “The sub-committees of this Transition Committee met with 76 interest groups including labour unions, interest groups, civil society bodies, development partners who assisted with

information of what is going on in the outgoing administration.

“The report being submitted today represents the voice of the people that voted you (Fayemi) in and it contains what they want in the short term, medium term and in the long term.

“As at the last time the DMO released official debt figures, Ekiti is owing N117 billion.”