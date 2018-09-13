My track record, APC chieftains support behind my DTHA aspiration – Ogodo

Delta State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, Sapele State constituency, Hon Moses Ogodo said his aspiration received the blessing of Chief Great Ogboru and Delta APC senator, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege as they have come a long way politically.



Ogodo stated this during his official declaration of his intentions to run for the Delta State House of the Assembly Sapele state constituency, at Ward 9 in Sapele local government area, explained that he is imminently qualified to seek to represent the constituency.

He added, he understands the pains and aspirations of the people and as such in a better position to give them effective and purposeful representation if elected.

Adding that having contested and won as a counselor under zero party scoring the highest vote in the entire local government Area, stressing that as a counselor and Chairman of Sapele Okpe community, he empowered many people and provided infrastructural facilities.

“Today I want to say that my love for Ogboru and Omo-Agege is very dear, and we have confidence in each other and I have their blessings to contest this election. Come rain or shine, I am very sure that if the primary election is done today, with your support, I will win.

“As the chairman of Sapele Okpe community, I built many community halls, including the one at Crudas road Sapele and also built the National Open University, Sapele center because there was no higher institution in Sapele, but PDP-led state government turned it down because they don’t want to give me the credit.

“I also bought five transformers to Sapele Okpe community, because I want our people to enjoy electricity, I renovated and upgraded the Uriakpa market to standard market; built 5-class room blocks and headmasters’ office including furniture.

Ward 9 in Sapele local government area has benefited immensely from Senator Omo Agege representation and through him, the old Eku road construction has been completed, and he also installed street lights at Ajekimoni, Ibada Amukpe and community road Amukpe Sapele all in Ward 9.

He therefore, urges party members and delegates to vote for Chief Great Ogboru, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, and himself during the party primary and the real election.

Ogodo also promised to set up what he calls “The Moses Ogodo Empowerment Foundation,” which if elected, he will use to support and empower the women financially.

I want you people to go to your respective unit to get more supporters and win the minds of the people. I speak on behalf of Ogboru, Omo-Agege and President Buhari, Omo-Agege has done well for Urhobo nation; so let join hands to vote them in 2019.

In his remark the Ward 9 APC chairman, Mr Morgan Omamaye said they have endorsed Moses Ogodo as their candidate because he has been the man behind APC in the ward.

“We have adopted him in ward 9, because no Moses Ogodo no APC. This is a man that has the people at heart, he understands the people, and he has empowered a lot of people in the community.

“This is the community he came from and we have accepted him like our son. We love him and that is why we have decided to support him. He is a man of his words and he will not fail us. He is the only House of Assembly candidate that we will support”.