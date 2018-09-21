My husband’s good works’ll speak for him — A/Ibom First Lady

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom First Lady, Deaconess Martha Udom Emmanuel has projected success for her husband in the forthcoming governorship election upon what she claims as the good works of his administration.

Deaconess Emmanuel in an interview specifically cited the crash in the prices of food prices as one of the good works that the administration in the state has been able to pass down to the citizenry.

Asked specifically on the plot by the opposition against her husband, she said:

“His good works will speak for him. There is no local government that His Excellency, Governor Emmanuel has not done one thing or the other, so people have seen, people that like good things have seen and I think nothing will change. They will not do otherwise.”

Noting the crash in the price of foodstuff particularly garri, from two cups at the rate of N100 to five cups at the rate of N100, she said:

“That is just the whole thing. When I launched the campaign ‘Food for All’ in 2016, I made Akwa Ibom people know that no poor person should be denied of his or her staple food.

“When it was so expensive, it became a problem for the people of Akwa Ibom State, so we now went into farming; that was how we went into the planting of cassava with over 100 hectares of land, and when the time of harvesting came, we started processing.

“So I give God the glory because we have been able to achieve that. At least the poorest person in the community can afford garri to eat. And also we encouraged so many of our people to go into farming. Now the consciousness has been created. People have gone back to farming cassava.

Concluding, the First Lady said:

“I don’t think we will ever have the issue with garri in Akwa Ibom State as long as God is with us,” she said perhaps unwittingly with the finality of her husband’s name which means, God with us.’’