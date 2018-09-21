Musa, Troost-Ekong, Ndidi rated for CAF award

Nigeria’s search for a return to the podium with a player as African Footballer of The Year is set to be spearheaded by Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo, as feelers indicate that all three are highly rated for nominations.

A sneak preview from the corridors of Confederation of African Football (CAF) indicates that Musa, Troost-Ekong and Etebo are bound to be named among the nominees when the first shortlist for this year’s awards rolls out next month.

It was gathered further that Elche of Spain goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho is also set to be named among the honours roll call, as he has been tipped for a slot as young player of the year.

However, CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad refused to let the cat out of the bag during his visit to Senegal, where he confirmed that the Francophone West African country’s capital, Dakar, will host the next awards’ night.

Despite recent speculation to the contrary, Ahmad also affirmed that the next CAF Awards will take place in Dakar on January 8, 2019.

Senegal’s football association president, Augustin Senghor announced Dakar as venue of the awards’ night, but there were worries that it would be relocated due to some ongoing construction work in the city.

However, in confirming Dakar as the venue, Ahmad thanked Senegal’s president, Macky Sall for accepting that his country could host what he called such a huge ceremony.

The CAF boss said: “The unveiling of the 2018 African Footballer of the Year will take place in Dakar on January 8 in collaboration with Senegalese authorities.

“The local organising committee has been put in place and has begun work. I would like to thank Senegal president Macky Sall who accepted to host such a huge sporting event. And also the sport ministry and the football federation.”