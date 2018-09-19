Murray-Bruce offers Lady with poetic pidgin English, Kate Dekpe SilverbirdTV job – Reno

By Anthony Ogbonna

Following the video posted by the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri who later rallied financial support and opened an account for Kate Dokpe, the Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has offered Dekpe a job at SilverbirdTV as a newscaster.

Dokpe is to cast news in Pidgin English.

Last week, Kate Dekpe, a resident of Oviri-Agbarho, a community hit by flood in Delta state, came in the news after she creatively narrated to Quest News, in pidgin English, how she lost her 300 birds to flood.

I have found her!!! The lady with the poetic pidgin English. Her name is Kate Dekpe. She lost almost all her earthly possessions, but she did not lose her grit. I have asked her to open an account in her name. When she does so, I urge all my followers to donate #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/WOlHAVTpSD — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 17 September 2018



According to Dekpe in the video interview, “The flood started gradually. When It first started, I thought it affected just my neighbour. I did not know it will get to my house.

As I am speaking to you right now, I lost over 300 fowls. Please, let the government come to our aid,” Dekpe said in Pidgin English.

Impressed by her creative narration, Pastor Omokri had sought for her and later rallied financial support for her. According to Omokri, “I have found her!!! The lady with the poetic pidgin English. Her name is Kate Dekpe.

She lost almost all her earthly possessions, but she did not lose her grit. I have asked her to open an account in her name. When she does so, I urge all my followers to donate.”

Also, on Wednesday, Pastor Omokri also revealed that Senator Bruce has, after watching his video of Dekpe, called him to offer the lady a job at SilverbirdTV.

According to Omokri, “Good news for Kate Dekpe. Distinguished Senator Ben Murray-Brice heard her speak her poetic pidgin on the video I pasted on my Facebook profile and just called me to offer her a job as a pidgin English newscaster on SilverbirdTV. If she accepts, she can start work immediately.”

Can you help me identify this woman. I want to financially assist her, not because of the loss she suffered from the flood, but because her pidgin English is the most poetic l dialect I have ever heard in the English language. Send her details to info@renoomokri.org #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/aYUZzy5xOo — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 16 September 2018

These are the account details of Kate Dekpe, the poetic pidgin speaker whose viral video went I released yesterday. She has opened an account. Please help her with your donations. She lost almost all she had in that flood, but we can flood her with God’s love #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/C5gmYQDbCv — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 17 September 2018

After my appeal to my followers to help Kate Dekpe, the poetic pidgin English speaker, Kate informs me she received ₦92,146 in less than a day. I thank you all. Her account details are as follows: Dekpe Iriketiti Wanuma

Account Number: 3401082122

Bank: EcoBank #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/sTpjIb6gdr — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 18 September 2018

Good news @DekpeKate. Distinguished Senator @benmurraybruce heard you speak your poetic pidgin and just called me to offer you a job as a pidgin English newscaster on @SilverbirdTV. If you are accept, you can start immediately. Please contact my PA who spoke to you #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/WxxQxazebX — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 19 September 2018