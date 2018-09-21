Murder: Late Enugu monarch’s family accuses Police of compromise

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE family of late Igwe Stephen Nwatu, the mobbed traditional ruler of Ogbozinne-Akpugo in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state has petitioned against the Enugu state Police command, alleging that it has compromised in the investigation of the suspects.

Lawyer to the family, Mr. Ray Nnaji who briefed newsmen on the development alleged that the command hurriedly charged only four suspects to court without completing investigation and excluding credible evidence.

The family also alleged that principal suspects were allowed to get off police net and allowed to walk freely with no effort to apprehend them.

The petitioners therefore solicited for urgent intervention of the Inspector General of Police to give Federal SARS Lagos, free hands to handle the investigation.

But the commissioner of Police Enugu State Command, Danmalam Mohammad denied any compromise in the investigation, noting that the family lawyer was beating about the bush.

Mohammed said, “You need to ask the lawyer of the family because I asked them the same question, why the matter was transferred to Lagos despite all we are doing. We declared these people wanted, we arrested some, we charged them to court, we are still looking for some other people, why did you decide to go to Lagos and they said they have the fear I might be compromised, I said not me.

“And now, the same suspect they are alleging that I declared wanted, I blocked their account, that I am against them and the complainant is saying I have compromised. Compare the two, do they tally? So, you should know the man is beating about the bush.”

Nnaji, the family lawyer however disclosed that one of the prime suspects who is the late monarch’s younger brother has been apprehended and taken to Lagos together with a Methodist Church Priest, among others.