MTN Nigeria donates ferry terminal to LASG

By Princewill Ekwujuru

As part of efforts to harness the potentials of water transportation, MTN Nigeria has donated a ferry terminal to the Lagos State government.

The new terminal described as the Five Cowrie Creek Terminal was built at the site of a former refuse dump near the lagoon, close to MTN’s headquarters.

In addition to the terminal, a multi-level car park with the capacity to house 800 cars was also commissioned by the State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode.

The governor who was represented by the State Attorney-General, Adeniji Kazeem at the unveiling in Lagos said: “This car park is built and will be operated by MTN Nigeria for the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.”

He also said: “The completion of the new Terminal project was a demonstration of the state government’s resolve to ensure the development of the water transport sector in the state.

He however lauded MTN for its investment, support and commitment to ensuring that both projects were delivered, while calling on corporate organisations to partner with the state government in its efforts to improve public infrastructure.”

Present at the unveiling were the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, alongside other executives include the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint Nwafor and the Customer Services Executive, Ugonwa Nwoye among others.

The jetty was completed after seven years and now will serve as the headquarters of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), and includes a berthing area for up to 20 boats, ticketing/waiting areas, a restaurant and a rooftop section. Also present on the Lagos state side were LASWA staff, state government officials and traditional rulers.