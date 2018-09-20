MTN, Google empower SMEs on digital marketing

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN Nigeria in collaboration with Google has empowered over 40 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with practical skills to implement effective digital marketing strategies in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The SMEs who run businesses in various sectors were empowered in to gain first-hand experience on how to use digital tools to maximize their businesses. The facilitators enlightened them on how they can effectively promote their businesses using various digital tools with a focus on owning business websites, running business ads, leveraging social media amongst others.

Speaking on the experience, one of the entrepreneurs, Deekor Legborsi, CEO of Squirrel Technologies said: “This was a really rewarding experience. I speak for the other partners when I say that being a partner of MTN has not been a let-down as it has opened the airways to other business owners and prospective business opportunities.”

MTN Nigeria said it continues to seek ways to contribute to the Nigerian economy by extending its partnership capabilities to brighten the lives of small business owners within the country.

Reiterating MTN Business’ objectives with its partners, General Manager, Enterprise Marketing, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka represented by Manager, Enterprise Business, Bridget Enuma said: “Since 2001, we have consistently been providing innovative and customized solutions for our partners to help their businesses thrive, while maximizing profitability.

“The training is one of MTN business’ commitment to promoting SMEs, enabling them contribute to economic growth with massive potential to generate employment opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming population and generally be the backbone of the economy.”