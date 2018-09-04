MTN awards scholarship to visually impaired, other students

Abuja – The MTN Foundation has awarded scholarship to 96 visually impaired and for normal students and 1068 for normal students to study science and technology in various tertiary institutions in Nigeria for 2018.



Mr Dennis Okoro, Director MTN Foundation, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the presentation of award to some of the beneficiaries.

He said the award of the scholarship was part of MTN social corporate responsibility in giving back to the society.

“We are here for three things: trust, relationship and our future. Over the last 17years, millions of Nigerians have trusted MTN with the task of providing telecommunication services.

“This is why, through the MTN Foundation, we invested time, resources and energy into our communities with the goal of having better relationships and working together to build a better future.

“The one we are doing today is part of our programme for undergraduates in the universities in science and technology and in areas we need to encourage.

“We don’t do it by quota; we only do it by purely academic performance, both for visually impaired and for normal students.

“I urge you to take this opportunity to work hard and come in flying colours with high grades,“ he said.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu,expressed optimism that the MTN gesture would enhance academic excellence among the beneficiaries and reduce the high cost of tuition.

Mr Olagunju Lateef, Director of Scholarship in the ministry represented the minister at the occasion.

“This has also motivated students in Nigeria to study harder by encouraging competition among them.

“It is pertinent to acknowledge the yearly selection of brilliant but indigent students to be awarded scholarship by MTNF.

“It gives hope to the less privileged in the Nigerian society as well as giving them a sense of belonging.

“The MTNF, from inception, has awarded a total of 8,145 scholarships, valued at N1. 6 billion.

“This is a laudable achievement on the part of MTNF and the Federal Government of Nigeria is glad that MTN has keyed into the scholarship award programme of this administration.“

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, said MTN investing on youths and blind students in science and technology was laudable.

Adeko represented by Prof. Ajaro Sunday of University of Abuja, said scholarship awarded to the blind was a way of helping to accomplish academic excellence.

He commended MTN for the gesture and promised the foundation that the University was ready to partner with the organisation to promote science and technology in the country. (NAN)