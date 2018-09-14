Mrs Obaseki canvasses support for husband’s programmes

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—Edo State First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, called on women to embrace the policies and programmes of her husband, which she said would lift the state to greater heights.

Speaking at a workshop for female political office holders organised by her office and the office of the Special Adviser on Gender Issues at Government House, Benin, Mrs Obaseki noted that their appointments were a deliberate act by Governor Godwin Obaseki because he is gender sensitive.

In her words, “the affirmative gender sensitisation cannot just be achieved because women talk about it.

“It comes when we up our game and prove that we are capable.”

While describing women in political appointments as trail blazers, she gave special recognition to the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the state chairman of SUBEB; Chairman of Edo Development and Property Agency, EDPA; Head of Edo-Jobs and other appointees, noting that their appointments were because they were capable and efficient.