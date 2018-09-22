Mrs Buhari heads to New York for meeting

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will on Sunday depart for New York to participate in the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLA) against HIV/AIDS meeting.

According to the itinerary of the visit made available to newsmen by her Director, Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna on Saturday in Abuja, the OAFLA event will be conducted at the sideline of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

Mrs Buhari who is one of the global Ambassadors and advocate against the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa is expected to make her commitment to end the menace.

Mrs Buhari will also deliver the keynote address at a reception to honour individuals and NGOs that champion the cause of reducing the spread of Tuberculosis around the globe, tagged STOP TB Partnership.

Other events to be attended by the president’s wife include advocacy meeting on Global call for Elimination of Cervical Cancer as well as OAFLA high-level meeting on Breast and Cervical Cancer.

Mrs Buhari will also engage African First Ladies in a technical Advisory working Lunch with the theme “ Free to shine Campaign Resources of HIV in Africa.”

She is also expected to join the wife of the President of Niger Republic Mrs Malika Issoufou, at another event on fistula, with the theme Impact of Country Intervention: Fistula ILLIMIN Adolescent Girls Programme.

NAN