Mr Real, Slim Case, bring Shaku Shaku to Ipaja on Real Deal Experience

By Ayo Onikoyi

The City of Lagos came alive this past weekend as Legend Extra Stout hosted hundreds of fans courtesy of its flagship consumer engagement platform, the Real Deal Experience.

The event which held on the 25th of August at Abesan mini stadium, Abesan Estate, Ipaja saw consumers treated to non-stop entertainment by Mr Real and Slim Case as Legend real deal experience Lagos edition surpassed all possible Expectations.

Portfolio Manager Mainstream Lager and Stout brands NB Plc. Emmanuel Agu, prior to the show affirmed that the brand was increasing the stakes at the Lagos edition and the edition was centered around giving back to Legend’s esteemed consumers for their loyalty on the stout brand. At the end of the event Mr. Agu said;

“I am excited that another “confam” experience has hit the city of Lagos, it’s another promise delivered, fans and lovers of entertainment were brought closer to their celebrities, esteemed consumers were rewarded for their unending loyalty to Legend Extra Stout, we have gone to the grass-root and it could only have been the Legend Real Deal Experience”.

Fans and lovers of music were treated to great performances from the street kings Mr Real and Slimcase as they left the crowd asking for more. The duo thrilled fun-loving party-goers by delivering electrifying performances that lit up the night via separate performances. Their energetic stage performances were deafening, the audience began an unending sing-along from Mr Real’s Legbegbe and to Slimcase’s Otumba Lamba, it was an experience worth witnessing. The audience not wanting to be outdone by the music stars took up to the stage to display some energetic dance moves.

Co-host Ifu Ennada and comedian De Don gained mastery of the audience with an epic anchoring performance which kept the audience at the edge of their seats all night long.