Mr. P gets Vskit Talent Certificate award

Vskit, an entertainment app used for creating and sharing short, interesting and funny videos for the purpose of entertainment has awarded Mr. P of the defunct P-Square musical group a Vskit Talent certificate as way of appreciating and recognizing his talent on the Vskit app.

The app which is fast becoming popular amongst Nigerian youths enhances their never-ending pursuit for popularity, followers, social likes and comments.

In a statement, the organizer noted that Mr P was considered for the award for using his talent consistently to promote entertainment in Nigeria and wholeheartedly supported the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the just concluded 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia by recording several dance videos using the Vskit app.

Also, the statement further stated that Nigerian youths stand a chance of being recognized by the Vskit team by downloading the Vskit app on playstore and create an interesting content, as the best video creators will be selected, trained and rewarded for their talents.