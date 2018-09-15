Mourinho plans £100m spending spree on key targete

MANCHESTER UNITED will renew their pursuit of Leicester’s Harry Maguire next summer but could be forced to pay up to £100m for his services, it’s been claimed.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho desperately wanted to sign a centre-back during the recent window with Maguire and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld at the top of his list.

However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward refused to break the bank and Mourinho was left with just three new additions to his current squad.

Maguire went on to sign a new long-term deal with the Foxes but that has not deterred United.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United will attempt to sign him once again at the end of the season and won’t be put off by his new price tag.