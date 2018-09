Motorcycling Grand Prix confirms 2019 programme

The 2019 Moto Grand Prix season will get underway in Qatar in March and run through to Valencia in November, according to the official calendar released on Tuesday.

The 19 venues on the agenda are the same as on the 2018 programme and will be raced in the same order.

MotoGP 2019 season:

March 10 – Qatar GP at Losail

March 31 – Argentine GP at Rio Hondo

April 14 – United States GP at Austin

May 5 – Spanish GP at Jerez de la Frontera

May 19 – French GP at Le Mans

June 2 – Italian GP at Mugello

June 16 – Catalan GP at Barcelona

June 30 – Dutch GP at Assen

July 7 – German GP at Sachsenring

August 4 – Czech GP at Brno

August 11 – Austrian GP at Spielberg

August 25 – British GP at Silverstone

September 15 – San Marino GP at Misano

September 22 – Aragon GP at Aragon Motorland

October 6 – Thai GP at Buriram

October 20 – Japanese GP at Motegi

October 27 – Australian GP at Phillip Island

November 3 – Malaysian GP at Sepang

November 17 – Valencia Gp at Valencia

AFP