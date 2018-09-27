Moses glad with return to Chelsea action

Chelsea of England winger, Victor Moses was glad to make a long-awaited return to action with The Blues as he was part of their dramatic away victory against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

After missing all of The Blues’ matches so far this season in the English Premier League and Europa League, due to the new gaffer’s change in tactics, Moses was back in the squad for the trip to Anfield and played a key role in his side’s dramatic 2-1 win.

READ ALSO: Pogba not to captain Man Utd again under Mourinho

While Moses ended up playing all 90 minutes of the match, it was Belgian wonder, Eden Hazard who got off Chelsea’s bench to strike the crucial winner at Merseyside.

Moses, though, was just happy enough to be part of the night’s comeback thrills, as Daniel Sturridge had made amends for missing an earlier sitter by edging The Reds in front on the hour mark, only for the visitors to hit back in style.

Having initially been shut out of the game by the opposition, second-half substitute Hazard sparked into life and played a direct part in both late goals for his side.

The Belgian’s free kick led to Emerson Palmieri levelling up against the run of play, and the in-form forward then took matters into his own hands with an individual goal of the highest quality to win the tie five minutes from time.