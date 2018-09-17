More Ghana referees banned after corruption probe

The Referees Association of Ghana on Monday said it had banned more of its members as a result of an undercover bribery and corruption investigation.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) governing body last month handed life bans to one Ghanaian official and 10-year bans to seven others.

That followed the broadcast of hidden camera footage in June that showed officials taking bribes, including the then-head of the Ghana Football Association.

RAG general secretary Joseph Ayita Mensah said in a statement that a disciplinary committee set up in the wake of the allegations met on Saturday and confirmed the CAF rulings.

But it also said the number of referees and assistant referees banned for life was now eight while 53 officials were subject to 10-year bans. Those sanctioned have 14 days to appeal.

Fourteen officials were exonerated, said Mensah.

The revelations rocked Ghana, where football is the national sport and which prides itself as being a stable democracy in an often turbulent region.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down and apologised after he was shown asking for kickbacks while the government shut down the federation.

World governing body FIFA was against the GFA being wound up entirely and has since set up a normalisation committee to implement reforms.