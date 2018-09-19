MOPOL beats LASTMA officials in fight over BRT lane

By Esther Onyegbula

THERE was pandemonium yesterday at Obanikoro Bus Stop in Lagos, when a yet-to-be-identified mobile police officer attacked officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, who attempted to impound his car.

It was gathered that trouble started when the policeman’s car was blocked by a LASTMA car for taking the BRT lane.

The policeman who felt slighted engaged the officials in a fierce battle.

Vanguard learned that when the policeman attacked the traffic officials, one of them immediately left the scene to mobilise his colleagues.

However, before they arrived, the policeman had given their colleague left behind, the beating of his life, prompting him to flee.

The officer then proceeded to break the glass of the LASTMA car and was trying to remove it from obstructing his car, when the others arrived and another fight ensued. In the end, the LASTMA officials were forced to run away.

According to an eyewitness, Koko Arit, who spoke to Vanguard, the cause of the fight was because the policeman left his lane and took the BRT lane.

“The officials of LASTMA who were on duty in a bid to enforce the law got more than they bargained for as he attacked them.”

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said no incident of that nature was reported to any of the Police formations in Lagos.

“However, we learned the police officer involved with officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, settled their differences amicably.

“Nevertheless, the attention of the Commissioner of Police has been drawn to pictures and video footage of the incident which is making rounds on social media and he has ordered that the mobile police officer involved in the brawl fished out and brought for questioning.”