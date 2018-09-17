Money laundering: EFCC places Fayose on watch list

By Soni Daniel, Dapo Akinrefon & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ABUJA—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has extended its dragnet across the security agencies to ensure that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State does not escape before the handover date in October 16, 2018.

This came as Fayose said yesterday, that he is not afraid of facing the EFCC, ‘despite its intimidation.’

Among the agencies written to by the EFCC, is the Nigeria Customs Service, which the anti graft agency asked to be on the lookout for Fayose, in case he attempts to leave the country.

The notice was contained in a memorandum to the Comptroller General of the NCS, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, by the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The memorandum entitled: “Request for watch-listing of persons, case of conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering,” was dated September 12, 2018.

In the said memo, which also gave Fayose’s international passport number as A05804492, Magu said: “The under listed suspect is under investigation in connection with the above mentioned offences and there is reasonable suspicion suggesting that he may likely leave the country either through the land borders, Airports or Seaports in order to evade investigation. Hence, you are kindly requested to watch-list and arrest him.”

Acting on the memo, Ali, in return, wrote to his top lieutenants, on the need to be on the lookout for Fayose.

The internal memo, dated September 14, 2018, was copied to All Zonal Commanders; Customs Area Controllers; Comptrollers FOU A, B, C and D; Comptrollers EMC and WMC; Comptroller CIU; and National Coordinator Headquarters Strike Force.

In the memo, signed by the Assistant Comptroller-General (E I & I), B.A. Amajam, on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General of the Unit, said: “Forwarded herewith is a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission referenced CR 3000/EFCC/ABJ/EG/TA/VOL.59/010 dated 12th September 2018.

“Consequently, you are requested to monitor the suspect and report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through the contact details if sighted. Above is for your information and compliance, please.”

I’m not afraid — GOV

Governor Fayose said yesterday, that he is not afraid of facing EFCC, despite its intimidation.

Reacting to EFCC’s letter to the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, to monitor and arrest him any time he wants to run away from the country, Fayose via his twitter handle, said: “Putting my name on the watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God. They should expect me on October 16, 2018. I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation.”

Meanwhile, the governor has denied committing the state to any debt either by taking bond or borrowing from any financial institution since he assumed office on October 16, 2014.

He also challenged the Debt Management Office, DMO, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to publish or come forward with evidence.

Reacting to the claims of the Transition Committee set up by the APC Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, that the state’s debt profile, according to data from the DMO currently stands at N117 billion, Fayose dismissed such claims as “cheap blackmail and lies from the pit of hell.”

He said: “When Fayemi was leaving as governor in 2014, he left with a car and so did other governors before him. So, you can’t expect me also not to have a befitting car when I am leaving office.

“Fayemi himself ordered a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, of almost N7 million for me when I was still Governor-elect in 2014, but he didn’t pay for it. I had also bought an SUV for former Governor Niyi Adebayo to honour him. That is how it is done every four years.

“If Fayemi’s government wants to probe me, I will present myself and would not behave like a coward like he did. I have served Ekiti, I have given my best. Relevant documents will be handed over to the in-coming administration at the appropriate time.”