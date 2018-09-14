Monarch’s death: Enugu community petitions Police over indiscriminate arrests

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—AKPUGO community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State has raised the alarm over indiscriminate arrests and summary trials of its indigenes over the death of its traditional ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, the community called for cessation of all arrests pending the resolution of a panel of inquiry set up by the state government on the crisis.

The community also asked for the unsealing of the bank accounts of members of the community freezed by the police in the wake of the crisis that erupted on June 11, 2018.

The petition signed by Chief Samuel Okenwa, suggested that the indiscriminate arrests of its innocent persons would impede the work of the panel of inquiry as “our people may have to stay away from the panel for fear of being arrested by the police.”

Okenwa stated that, last Wednesday, September 5, a team of policemen from Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, stormed the Lekki, Lagos residence of one Uchenna Nwodo and unable to see him, arrested a 15-year-old Chinedu Nwodo and a cook in his house, Frank.

“They ransacked the house and mounted gadgets and instructed the family to keep their doors open.

Under-aged persons arrested

“Three under aged persons were arrested and detained by Federal SARS in conjunction with the Police in Enugu State at Adeniji–Adele, Lagos and two persons are still being detained for over one month without trial.

“All these are happening with impunity despite the the establishment of a panel of inquiry set up by the state government.

“In addition, bank accounts of all the members of the community are sealed except those people loyal to the late Igwe,” the petition read in part.Suspects arraigned

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu said four persons allegedly involved in the mob action that led to the death of the monarch have been arraigned in court.

Amaraizu said they were remanded in prison custody on charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.