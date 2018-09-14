Mom surrenders son involved in robbery to police

A woman in Malaysia has surrendered her son, involved in some robbery incidents to the police.

The 21-year old man was one of the two suspects involved in the robberies at a launderette and a 24-hour convenient store in Bandar Puteri Jaya in Sungai Petani, in the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

According to New Straitstimes of Malaysia, Kedah Crime Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspect from Nibong Tebal was believed to be the one who brandished the machete at the woman in the incident.

“The suspect was arrested at 1.30pm today after his mother brought him in and based on initial investigation, the suspect admitted to the robbery.

“We also arrested the suspect’s wife, in her 30s, to facilitate the investigation as his wife was also there in the car while the robbery took place. Both of them will be remanded starting tomorrow.

“We will continue to search for another suspect, in his 20s, believed to be his friend,” he said when met after the Kedah Traffic Contingent Investigation and Enforcement department chief task handover ceremony here today.

He added that there were actually three premises that the suspect robbed – the launderette and two 24-hour convenient stores.

“The third one occurred about one to one-and-half hour after the robbery at the launderette and the convenient store. The suspects escaped with some amount of cash from the second convenient store.

“Reports have been lodged and no injury was reported. The suspect and his wife were also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

NSTP reported yesterday that two men armed with machetes robbed a launderette and a 24-hour convenient store in a span of 15 minutes in Bandar Puteri Jaya and Taman Ria. In the first robbery, which occurred at about 7am, a woman was robbed of her valuables while she was doing her laundry alone in Bandar Puteri Jaya.

The robbery was caught on the CCTV at the launderette and had since gone viral. The suspects then robbed two 24-hour convenient stores in Taman Ria.

The case was being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and armed robbery.

NAN